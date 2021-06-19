Fast And Furious: The Most Remarkable And Insane Tech Featured In The Franchise So Far

From the very beginning of the franchise, the Fast and Furious movies have featured all sorts of remarkable and insane tech that has helped make the seemingly never-ending adventures of Dominic Toretto and company such a wild ride. Everything from police-deployed EMP-based harpoon launcher in 2 Fast 2 Furious to the state-of-the-art God’s Eye in Furious 7 has entertained and confused fans of the franchise, and it doesn’t look like this trend will stop anytime soon.

As we look toward F9 and the movie’s use of giant magnet cars to cars with freaking jet engines, now is the perfect time to take a step back and dive into all the wild straight up ridiculous technology that has either been used as a plot device or just a one-off moment that defies logic, just like a lot of things about the Fast and Furious franchise.