Ana De Armas Has Quietly Moved On From Ben Affleck With New Tinder Beau

In a year of COVID-induced quarantine, Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck emerged as one of the hottest couples in Hollywood. The two began dating in early 2020 after working together on the upcoming psychological thriller Deep Water in 2019. Throughout the year, the two reportedly quarantined together and even embarked on a vacation with Affleck’s kids in tow. Things came to an end, though, when the two called it quits earlier this year. Ben Affleck has seemingly moved on, as he’s been spending quite a bit of time with ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez. Meanwhile, it looks like Ana de Armas is moving forward in a more low-key way with a new beau who has ties to Tinder.