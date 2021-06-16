Ana De Armas Has Quietly Moved On From Ben Affleck With New Tinder Beau

In a year of COVID-induced quarantine, Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck emerged as one of the hottest couples in Hollywood. The two began dating in early 2020 after working together on the upcoming psychological thriller Deep Water in 2019. Throughout the year, the two reportedly quarantined together and even embarked on a vacation with Affleck’s kids in tow. Things came to an end, though, when the two called it quits earlier this year. Ben Affleck has seemingly moved on, as he’s been spending quite a bit of time with ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez. Meanwhile, it looks like Ana de Armas is moving forward in a more low-key way with a new beau who has ties to Tinder.
Ana de Armas is said to have found a new romance with Tinder VP Paul Boukadakis, according to Page Six. The site reports that the two have been dating for a few months now, which would mean they’ve been able to keep a relatively low profile thus far. One of the site’s sources also provided alleged details regarding how the two met and how they’re making things work:
Paul and Ana were introduced through friends. He is based in Austin, but splits his time between Texas and Santa Monica. He has been spending a lot of time with Ana before she left the US to film her new movie.
The distance between the two doesn’t seem to be much of a problem for the alleged couple. The source also claims that things are going well and that Ana de Armas has already been introduced to members of Paul Boukadakis’ family. Based on these reports, it would seem that things are progressing quite quickly.
Given how close Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck were, some may have been surprised when it was reported that they’d parted ways. As per usual with celebrity relationships, folks across the internet chimed in on the end of the whirlwind romance. Even Casey Affleck commented on the situation, providing his brother and ex-girlfriend with some advice in the aftermath of their breakup.
It’s been interesting to see just how much attention Ben Affleck has been getting since the relationship ending. But to be fair, I don’t think anyone had an apparent Bennifer resurrection on their 2021 checklist. While a rekindled romance between him and Jennifer Lopez hasn’t officially been confirmed as of yet, reports allege that the two are moving in that direction.
Up until this news of a new romance was reported, Ana de Armas seemed to be keeping to herself. Shortly after things ended with Ben Affleck, she also got herself a new hairdo, but this apparently had nothing to do with the breakup. As the No Time to Die actress explained, the hair change-up was due to her upcoming role in Netflix’s The Gray Man.
At this point, the Ana de Armas/Ben Affleck romance feels like a distant memory, considering how much has happened in the months following it. Reports suggest that the two are happy in their current situations, but we’ll still never forget their brief, yet fun, pairing.