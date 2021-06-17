How Much Ryan Reynolds’ The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard Could Make At the Box Office Opening Weekend, Despite Reviews

The box office certainly isn't the place that it used to be, but as the movie industry continues to shift back to something approaching normal, it is becoming a concern once again. Movie theaters are open across the country and while capacity and other restrictions are still in place in many regions, going to the theater is at least an option. So how many people will go see Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson in The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard when it opens in theaters? Perhaps not a great deal, as the movie is looking to only do about $16 million in its first five days of release.