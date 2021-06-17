Of Course The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard Was Influenced By The Classic Era Of James Bond

The moment that seals the deal, though, is in The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, when that wall of defense that Patrick Hughes mentioned kicks in. Just as Ryan Reynolds’ Michael Bryce and Samuel L. Jackson’s Darius Kincaid make their way onto their adversary’s yacht, a handful of henchmen rocket up from the water on hoverboards. Seeing as Thunderball’s exhilarating pre-credits sequence saw Sean Connery blasting into the sky on his own jetpack, it’s hard not to think of that moment when you see The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard engage in its own take. And just as Mr. Hughes specified, if you skip to 02:06 in the trailer below, you can see a small piece of that segment for yourself.