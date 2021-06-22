Upcoming Owen Wilson Movies And Shows: What's Ahead For The Loki Actor

The French Dispatch - October 22nd, 2021 (Completed)

Generally speaking, it's usually a given that Owen Wilson will appear in a new movie from writer-director Wes Anderson. While he was absent for Moonrise Kingdom and Isle of Dogs, the filmmaker's previous film, Wilson will reunite with Anderson to play Herbsaint Sazerac, a magazine writer based on The New Yorker's Joseph Mitchell, in the auteur's latest feature, The French Dispatch. While it's currently unknown how big Wilson's role is in this much-anticipated ensemble piece, he'll be joined by several other famous faces, including (but not limited to) Jeffrey Wright, Timothee Chalamet, Frances McDormand, Tilda Swinton, Elisabeth Moss, Saoirse Ronan, and Jason Schwartzman, another frequent Anderson collaborator, to name only a few stars attached to the film.

Previously scheduled for July 24th, 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic pushed The French Dispatch back to its current release date, October 22nd, 2021, which follows its scheduled premieres at the Cannes Film Festival and the New York Film Festival. Certainly, expectations are always extremely high for a brand new Wes Anderson film, and this one looks like one of the acclaimed filmmaker's most distinguished works yet.