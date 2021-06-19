In The Heights Fans Can't Get Enough Of That Hamilton Reference

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Lin-Manuel Miranda has provided massive musical blockbusters for the past two summers. While last year saw the filmed stage version of Hamilton hit Disney+, the movie adaptation of his first Broadway blockbuster In the Heights arrived one week ago. Now that the moviegoing public has been able to see every beautiful song, they also spotted a sly Hamilton easter egg in the new movie musical. And the fans really can't get enough.