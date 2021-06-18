The Flash Director Offers First Look At Supergirl’s Costume In Ezra Miller’s DC Flick

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The DC Extended Universe is a unique place, which is constantly growing and adapting based on how each new movie performs. One project that sat in development hell for a number of years is Andy Muschietti's upcoming Flash movie. The blockbuster will be seemingly be adapting the Flashpoint narrative from the comics, and will also feature the debut of Sasha Calle as Supergirl. And now Muschietti is helping to buoy anticipation by revealing the first look at Supergirl's costume.
While the details of the Flash movie are being kept under wraps, director Andy Muschietti and team are seemingly enjoying teasing the fandom as production finally begins. In addition to the return of Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as Batman, the mysterious solo movie starring Ezra Miller will also somehow bring Supergirl into the DCEU. Check out the tease from Muschietti himself below, courtesy of his personal Instagram account.
I mean, how cool is that? There's a new Kryptonian coming to town, and it looks like her superhero suit will be a fun alternate take to the one worn by Henry Cavill's Superman across three blockbusters. While we can only see part of the costume, you can also see at least one way that it'll differ from Cavill's iconic design with the red collar. I need to see more!
As previously mentioned, the above Flash tease comes to us from Andy Muschietti's personal social media accounts. This is actually the third in a series of suit teases, which he's posted one after the other on the gram. The first teased the return of Michael Keaton's iconic Batman suit, complete with a mysterious splatter of blood. Next came a brief look at Ezra Miller's new costume for The Flash, which will presumably be constructed throughout the course of the movie's mysterious runtime. Clearly there are three very different heroes who will be getting in on Barry Allen's long-awaited solo adventure.
Considering how long it's taken for the Flash movie to finally get off the ground, the excitement for the blockbuster is already built-in. Fans also got a deeper understanding of Ezra Miller's character thanks to Zack Snyder's Justice League. But add in multiple versions of Batman and Sasha Calle's debut as Supergirl, and The Flash has a lot going for it. Hopefully Andy Muschietti keeps the set photos coming.
With production on The Flash in full swing, hopefully we'll be getting more exciting teases from the DC set. The fandom is particularly interested in some details about exactly what the title character will be up to in his solo movie. Although since we're more than a year away from its release, smart money says security for folks other than Andy Muschietti is going to be tight.
The Flash is currently expected to arrive in theaters on November 4th, 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.