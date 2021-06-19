Sonic The Hedgehog 2: An Updated Cast List, Including Jim Carrey

Ben Schwartz

While many of you are likely most familiar with Ben Schwartz from his role as Jean Ralphio in Parks & Recreation, he also has an extensive voice acting resume, from Ducktales to M.O.D.O.K. As far as film work goes though, it’s safe to say that Sonic the Hedgehog marked Schwartz’s biggest vocal gig, and he’s back to voice the hedgehog in the sequel. Having been adapted by Tom and Maddie Wachowski at the end of the first movie, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 sees its eponymous protagonist longing for more freedom, and he finally gets it when the couple let Sonic stay at home alone when they go on vacation. Unfortunately, Sonic’s chill session is interrupted by Robotik’s return, so he’ll need to team up with Tails (who cameoed in Sonic the Hedgehog’s mid-credits scene) to stop the mad scientist and Knuckles from obtaining that emerald.