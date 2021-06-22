James Gunn Explains How Creating The Suicide Squad’s King Shark Compared To Making Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Rocket And Groot

He was actually harder than both Rocket and Groot to develop. Rocket was hard because it’s difficult taking an animal and turning it into a humanoid shape, but it’s five times more difficult to do that with a shark – it was a very, very painstaking process. And from a character standpoint he’s very different from those guys, because at the end of the day, with the Guardians, we know they’re good. That isn’t true of the Suicide Squad. King Shark is a fish and he eats human beings. He doesn’t have such a mammalian love for people. But he wants to belong and he wants to show that he’s smart. And he’s not.