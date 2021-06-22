Why Steven Spielberg Teaming Up With Netflix Is A Surprise Turn

While Steven Spielberg’s initial comments back in 2019 about the “conflict” between theatrical and streaming might have seemed to some like he had a bone to pick with Netflix, the filmmaker later clarified that he wants people to find their entertainment in “any form or fashion that suits them.” That said, he’ll always be a supporter of the theatrical experience because he thinks people should have the opportunity to “sit in the company of others and have a shared experience.” Two years later, Spielberg is now open to working directly with Netflix, although whether or not he will direct one of these Amblin movies that will be uploaded to the platform is unclear.