Disney Has Found Its Live-Action Snow White, And She's Perfect

Snow White has been one of those "in-development" films for quite some time. It's been on Disney's radar for the remake treatment for at least five years. A few years ago there were reports that Brie Larson was in talks to play the title role, but nothing ever came of it. Some reports indicated that plans were actually to make a movie that focused on Rose Red, Snow White's sister, who does not appear in the original animated feature, but it appears from the Deadline report that the plan now is for a more straightforward remake.