The Cool Way The Suicide Squad’s James Gunn Changed Idris Elba’s Bloodsport From The Comics

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad will bring a number of things to the DC Extended Universe, including a plethora of new characters. New faces like John Cena’s Peacemaker and David Dastmalchian’s Polka-Dot Man are sure to spice things up for Task Force X. In the midst of so many eclectic characters, there’s also Bloodsport, played by the one and only Idris Elba. The character’s comic book history and movie backstory make him one of the deadliest members in the squad. But in making him dangerous and imposing, James Gunn found a cool way to change him up from his comic book counterpart.