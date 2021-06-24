The Main Reason Salma Hayek Lost Out On Starring In The Matrix

1999’s The Matrix is one of the most seminal science fiction movies of our time. It gave Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Laurence Fishburne and Hugo Weaving big roles they’ll always be remembered for. But every iconic movie role starts with an audition, and only so many were offered the pill that takes one into the Matrix. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard actress Salma Hayek was one of the incredible talents who almost, but didn’t end up in the Wachowskis' movies.