Sonic The Hedgehog 2's Cast And Crew Celebrated The Sega Character's 30th Birthday In An Explosive Way

As far as what we can expect from Sonic the Hedgehog 2, the sequel will pick up with Ben Schwartz’s incarnation of the character living happily with James Marsden and Tika Sumpter’s Tom and Maddie Wachowski following the events of the first movie, yet craving more freedom. Sonic will get that opportunity when Tom and Maddie go on vacation, but unfortunately, this happens as Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik escapes from the mushroom planet and teams up with Knuckles the Echidna to obtain a powerful emerald. In order to defeat Robotnik, Sonic will team up with Tails to try to obtain the emerald capable of building and destroying civilizations first.