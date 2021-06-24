Why Scarlett Johansson’s Final Day On Black Widow Was Unusually Painful And Draining

The thing about Black Widow, which is opening in theaters and on Disney+ on July 9, is that this might be Scarlett Johansson’s last time occupying the role that she held down in the MCU for a decade. Marvel fans know that Natasha sacrificed herself in Avengers: Endgame so that Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) could obtain the Soul Stone. That’s why Black Widow is a prequel, and while Johansson certainly keeps the door open to collaboration, this could be the victory lap. That’s why, on our video above, the actress tells CinemaBlend why her final day on set was equal parts painful and draining. Watch the video above.