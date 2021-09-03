Ranking All The Spider-Man: No Way Home Returning Character Rumors By Who We Want To See The Most

I don’t know about you, but I’ve been following the Spider-Man: No Way Home rumors big time and it’s both seriously exciting and somewhat concerning. Possibly even fandom wishful thinking? Are we looking at the Sony Spider-Verse’s own Endgame or are we overblowing this? It can’t possibly be everyone being mentioned appearing in one two-hour movie, could it? And do we want to see that if so? Well, now that the trailer for Tom Holland’s latest outing as Spider-Man is out in the world, we know many of these rumors are entirely possible, and it’s time to prospectively decide which of these musings we’ll be the most broken up about if they stay rumors rather than concrete elements of the film.

So far, there are a few rumors that have proven to be true that we can absolutely count on. Alfred Molina’s Otto Octavius made his epic return with that “Hello, Peter” line at the end of the trailer, and we know that Jamie Foxx is back as Electro via the actor letting it slip in a quickly-deleted Instagram post. Per Far From Home's end-credits scene and J.K. Simmons comments, J. Jonah Jameson is also expected to be part of No Way Home. Also, there’s a ton of evidence pointing to Willem Dafoe’s return as Green Goblin, especially considering that pumpkin bomb reveal. Now let’s talk through the rest of the yet-to-be-confirmed rumors, and how much we do or don’t want to see them.

(Image credit: (Sony))

Dane DeHaan’s Green Goblin

Yeah… I don’t think anyone wants to see this. No offense to Dane DeHaan, as he wasn’t given the best arc to work with in The Amazing Spider-Man anyway. Oh, and the actor has even shared that he would much rather “do something new” than revisit the version of Harry Osborn he played alongside Andrew Garfield. So with that in mind, not only is this a very unlikely rumor, but my least favorite one that I’ve seen in the mix.

(Image credit: (Sony))

Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman

Now this one feels more possible considering fans have noticed some hints of Sandman in the No Way Home trailer. Back in 2007’s Spider-Man 3, Thomas Haden Church played the classic Marvel villain in between James Franco's New Goblin and Topher Grace's Venom, and it was fine. But I’ll be honest, if he shows up in No Way Home, I might actually be a little disappointed. Do we really need more of this character? No, but I guess if we’re doing Sinister Six it could pay off!

(Image credit: (Sony))

Paul Giamatti’s Rhino

One of the most ridiculous wastes of talent in a Spider-Man movie was when Paul Giamatti showed up in the final sequence of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 as Rhino following a teasing introduction at the beginning of the movie, and absolutely nothing came from it. Though at the time, Sony did not know it would be pulling the plug on the next installment of The Amazing Spider-Man series. Giamatti was a great pick for Rhino, and even for a moment more, it would be fun to see the actor return to his short lived Marvel character.

(Image credit: (Sony))

Rhys Ifans’ Lizard

Many people also believe Rhys Ifans’ Lizard is in the No Way Home trailer as well, though it’s one that not all fans agree on or see. Ifans played Lizard in the first Amazing Spider-Man movie, and it really complemented the origin story of Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker. This one seems kind of random considering Lizard isn’t necessarily the best or most interesting villain in the Marvel canon, but I wouldn’t be mad at this considering how it could tie back to a seriously underrated Marvel film.

(Image credit: (Sony))

Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy

Now here’s a rumor I straight up just don’t believe will happen. Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man movies died in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Considering how heartbreakingly that went down, it is one of those things that should not be resurrected without care. Now, Stone could come back as an alternate Gwen, such as Spider-Gwen, but it doesn’t feel like it'd fit in with the story. That being said, I would absolutely geek out if Emma Stone turned up in No Way Home.

(Image credit: (Sony))

Kristen Dunst’s MJ

Of the Spider-Man past girlfriends, this rumor feels more likely, especially to the legacy of the original Spider-Man movies. Spider-Man 3 really left fans hanging in terms of Peter and MJ’s relationship, and it was really pivotal to the franchise. If Tobey Maguire shows up in No Way Home, as a lot of fans claim, it would be cool to see where his personal life is at, including with a scene with Kirsten Dunst’s Mary Jane Watson.

(Image credit: (Netflix))

Charlie Cox’s Daredevil

Since the No Way Home trailer dropped, fans have been in a flurry over some forearms possibly belonging to Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, made known from the Netflix series that was cancelled. Cox recently said he can “promise” that what fans believe to be a hint to his return are not his. Do we believe him? This Daredevil rumor does seem unlikely, but Peter Parker turning to Matt Murdock as his lawyer and that being Charlie Cox would be so awesome!

(Image credit: (Marvel))

Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio

In my opinion, Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio is one of the best Spider-Man villains we’ve ever had, and it would be absolutely amazing if he is not actually dead and the leader of this elaborate plot that drives a lot of No Way Home's narrative already. Mysterio very much put Peter Parker in the scenario he’s in, and for the character to return and assemble these villains of the multiverse would just be awesome.

(Image credit: (Sony))

Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man

Andrew Garfield was a fantastic Spider-Man, but his run was sadly cut short when Sony and Disney decided to reboot the character again for the MCU. A lot of people think it’s wholeheartedly going to happen, and while I’m still skeptical about it, I would 100% cry tears of happiness if Garfield does in fact make it into No Way Home.

(Image credit: (Sony))

Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man

Who I want to see between Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are honestly neck and neck, but Tobey Maguire gets the top slot because it’s been an even longer time coming than anyone. He is a legendary Spider-Man and the first big-screen Web-Slinger, and to see him interact with the MCU would be a dream come true for myself and many fans of the series.

How many of these rumors do you think Spider-Man: No Way Home will actually include? Vote in our poll below.

