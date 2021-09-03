Daredevil Actor Charlie Cox Responds To Rumors About Spider-Man: No Way Home Following The Trailer

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Phase Four of the MCU is in full swing, and there’s a trio of new superhero movies arriving starting with Shang-Chi. Perhaps the most highly anticipated upcoming release is Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: No Way Home, and there are countless rumors about what the blockbuster might contain. And now Daredevil actor Charlie Cox has responded to rumors that have gained traction since the trailer dropped.

Charlie Cox played the heroic Matt Murdock in three seasons of Daredevil, as well as the Defenders crossover series. Some Marvel fans thought they saw Cox’s forearm during Spider-Man: No Way Home’s dizzying first trailer, leading to more rumors that his character might appear in the multiverse event. But the actor recently got honest about this, stating:

I can promise you those are not my forearms.

Well, there you have it. Charlie Cox didn’t mince words, claiming that he’s definitely not in the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Unfortunately these rumors will likely continue until Tom Holland’s new movie hits theaters this December. Luckily it’s almost here.

Charlie Cox’s comments to ComicBook come from an interview about the new AMC+ series Kin. Eventually the conversation turned to his tenure playing Daredevil, and rumors he might have a role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. His performance as Matt Murdock was universally acclaimed, so fans have been hoping he might eventually return to the MCU-- this time on the big screen.

Fan theories about Charlie Cox in Spider-Man: No Way Home came shortly after the release of 2019’s Far From Home. After Mysterio revealed Peter Parker’s identity as Spider-Man and framed him for murder, it certainly seemed like Tom Holland’s character could use some legal help. Specifically from a blind vigilante.

Of course, Charlie Cox isn’t the only actor rumored to be appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The trailer confirmed the likes of Alfred Molina and Willem Dafoe, but the most popular rumor involves the inclusion of the previous Spider-Man actors. Because who doesn’t want to see Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield back in the action alongside Tom Holland?

Despite Charlie Cox’s comments, fans will likely hold out hope that some of the Netflix MCU stars eventually transition to the big screen. Aside from Daredevil, other favorites include Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones and Jon Bernthal’s Punisher. But there’s currently no indication of Marvel studios moving forward in this way.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will arrive in theaters on December 17th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.