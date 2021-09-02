The Overrun Trailer Is Violent, Intense And Worth A Watch For Action Fans

Nothing hits the spot quite like a good action movie. Fortunately, we have a seen a recent resurgence in the genre with the John Wick franchise, Nobody and several others. Now into the fray comes Overrun. The film is the latest from stuntman Josh Tessier, and as you can see from the above trailer, it is really violent and really intense.

The plot is classic action movie. It follows a military extraction specialist, played by Omid Zader, who has to work his way through a gang in the name of finding a briefcase that will help save his younger sister who turned informant. There are, of course, a lot of bad guys between him and that briefcase, which means the dead bodies are going to pile up very quickly. Judging by the trailer, they’re going to pile up in particularly interesting and extremely graphic ways too, which is even better.

Other key members of the cast include Johnny Messner, Robert Miano, William Katt and Oscar nominee Bruce Dern. Dern, who always pops up in the best movies, especially looks like he’s having a great time with the role, ordering people around and rocking that classic amused Bruce Dern smile. You know what I’m talking about…

When you’re making an action movie, you really need to choose one of two routes: you need to make everything very somber and serious or you need to liven the characters up and let them have a little fun. This movie is clearly letting its actors have a little fun and giving them characters a bit off the beaten path to work with. That should make for a very fun watch.

Overrun hit various streaming services on August 17th and is available on Amazon Direct, Vudu, Apple TV, Google Play and most other VOD platforms. If you're in the mood to watch some people die on screen in gruesome fashion, you should consider checking it out.