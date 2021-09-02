Jake Gyllenhaal Has Creepy Mysterio Reunion Ahead Of Spider-Man: No Way Home

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a few highly anticipated projects coming to theaters over the next few months, especially Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: No Way Home. The first trailer finally arrived online, breaking the internet as well as a few viewership records. Fans are wondering if Jake Gyllenhaal might pop up in the threequel, and the actor recently had a creepy Mysterio reunion.

Moviegoers were thrilled when Jake Gyllenhaal joined the MCU in Spider-Man: Far From Home. His Mysterio definitely kept the audience on our collective toes, and will continue to have an influence on the new sequel No Way Home. The Donnie Darko actor recently returned to Venice, where he ran into a fan cosplaying as his signature villain. Check it out below,

What a bizarre coincidence. Clearly Jake Gyllenhaal’s role in Spider-Man: Far From Home has its place in film history. So much so that fans are recreating scenes from the 2019 blockbuster. Let’s break down what we’re being shown here.

The above images come to us from Jake Gyllenhaal’s personal Instagram account. In it we see the actor returning to a Spider-Man: Far From Home location in Venice. But if you look closer there’s another Mysterio in the background. Apparently the Brokeback Mountain star wanted to get a closer look at the cosplayer, as we can see his killer costume up close in the second image.

As previously mentioned, fans are wondering if Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio will end up appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home. While he seemingly perished in the last movie, the villain had one more twist up his sleeve: framing Peter Parker for murder and revealing his secret identity. The trailer for the threequel shows how that’s changed Peter’s life, eventually inspiring him to seek out Doctor Strange.

The trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home hints at the Sinister Six finally coming together on the big screen for the first time. It’s likely for this reason that Mysterio is still in the discussion, as fans would love to see Jake Gyllenhaal alongside actors like Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx. The first footage also seemingly confirmed the return of Willem Dafoe, and hinted at a few others past Spider-Man villains. Luckily, we’re just a few months away from the mysterious threequel’s arrival in theaters.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently expected to arrive on December 17th, but first up is Shang-Chi which just released in theaters. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.