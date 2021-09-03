He’s All That: What Fans Are Saying About The Netflix Remake With Addison Rae

Remakes are rampant in Hollywood and classic romantic comedies are apparently no exception. Netflix has reimagined the 1999 favorite She’s All That with a modern spin on it. This time it’s the guy getting the makeover and staying as the most popular girl at school means maintaining one’s social following. He’s All That has hit the streaming service and quickly soared to the top of Netflix’s charts. But what did movie fans think?

As you’d probably expect with a Netflix rom-com anyway, critics did not like He’s All That… at all. The reviews were overwhelmingly negative, including my own 2 out of 5 rating on CinemaBlend. But hey, just because a movie is not good on paper, that doesn’t mean it won’t be enjoyable to fans. Right? He’s All That entertained tons of people, many of whom didn’t use their thumbs to write about it, but first let’s get to the central public opinions guiding what people think about the Netflix release.

(Image credit: (Netflix))

He’s All That Is Not All That To A Lot Of Viewers

Many times when we round up fan opinions about movies, there can be a great divide between the fans and critics, but much like reviewers, there’s unfortunately a lot of hate being thrown at He’s All That. Movie fans are taking to social media to share their distaste for the remake of the beloved ‘90s classic.

See more

People are taking to Twitter to share their negative experience with the movie, calling the acting especially “bad.” The movie features the acting debut of TikTok star Addison Rae, who has a passion for movies and took classes ahead of starring in the Netflix film. But you know, good acting doesn’t always need to carry a movie, it’s all about engaging story and great direction too. Movie fans were not seeing it in He’s All That.

See more

Unfortunately, many fans chose violence over social media to describe their experience watching He’s All That. I don’t think anyone particularly expects their minds to be blown when checking out a Netflix rom-com, but this one straight up offended people’s time by some of these comments.

See more

Don’t worry, we’ll get to some more positive commentary in a bit, but let’s end with a bit of a bang in one commenter, who makes a bold claim about He’s All That:

See more

Yeah… had to rip that bandaid right off. Now that’s over, let’s get into some other thoughts about He’s All That.

(Image credit: (Netflix))

Fans Are Crushing Over The He’s All That Cast

Some people understood why they were there and we’re perfectly content with the movie in front of them thanks to the cast. Tanner Buchanan is quickly becoming a heartthrob among, some comparing the actor to a young Leonardo DiCaprio or Val Kilmer. Buchanan is well-known for playing Robby Keene on Cobra Kai, but he really has a chance to shine as a rom-com lead here.

See more

Sometimes picking the Netflix film of the night is to simply look respectfully at the cast and for many that person was Tanner Buchanan. The 22-year-old steals the show as Cameron, a high school outcast who Addison Rae’s Padgett decides to makeover thanks to a bet.

See more

Hey, but Tanner Buchanan wasn’t the only internet fave fans were talking about. Audiences also really gravitated toward newcomer Myra Molloy, who also had her movie debut with He’s All That as well. The 23-year-old is actually a Thai-American singer who won the first season of Thailand’s Got Talent and has toured as part of the Miss Saigon cast.

See more

Expect big things from these two He’s All That stars! Myra Molloy plays one of Padgett’s friends, who finds a bit of romance herself in the movie. The beauty of movies like this is finding talents like Molloy at the start of their Hollywood careers:

See more

He’s All That has a killer young cast, but we gotta talk about the return of some of the actors from She’s All That.

(Image credit: (Netflix))

Fans Were Here For The She’s All That Cameos

A lot of people tuned into He’s All That to see Rachael Leigh Cook and Matthew Lillard, as teased in the trailer. Rather than the actors reprising their roles, they play new and sparing characters in the rom-com. Matthew Lillard of course was Brock Hudson in the original, who famously danced to “Give It To Me Baby” back in 1999. Fans really loved seeing him back and showing off more moves for He’s All That:

See more

And She’s All That’s Laney Boggs also returned in the form of Rachael Leigh Cook playing Padgett’s mom. Fans most certainly noticed despite her and Lillard only showing up in He’s All That for only a few minutes.

See more

It’s also fair to say the return of the stars from She’s All That was many fans favorite part of the remake. Some wish there were a lot more of them and less of the new generation.

See more

Finally, let’s get to the true fans of He’s All That. They found themselves in the vocal minority, but it goes to show that despite criticisms, the very popular Netflix film is popular for a reason.

(Image credit: (Netflix))

Fans Of He's All That It Had Its Cute Moments

This sector of people found themselves a bit defensive because so many people were hating on it. One user shared that it’s “not that bad” and “kinda good.”

See more

Some fans totally bought into Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan’s romance that plays into the opposites attract idea. Each character teaches the other about their points of view, creating some major romantic tension between the two.

See more

Alright it’s your turn. What did you think about He’s All That. You can vote in our poll below and stick with us on CinemaBlend for more reactions to the latest movies.

This poll is no longer available.