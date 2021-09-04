Marvel Wished Keanu Reeves Happy Birthday, And Fans Are Freaking Out

Wait… is Keanu Reeves’ birthday a national holiday? The Matrix and John Wick actor turned 57 on Thursday and, in turn, a ton of fans around the world wished him well. Reeves is an iconic and beloved figure in Hollywood, so that’s not surprising. However, one official Marvel account posted a message in honor of the actor, despite him not being part of the MCU. Or not yet, at least.

Marvel fans noticed that the Marvel UK & Ireland Twitter account took a moment to wish Keanu Reeves a happy birthday, despite it not pertaining to its other postings, which is everything MCU. The account is not posting celebrities' birthdays left and right, as it’s quite focused on marketing Marvel projects such as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings or the Disney+ What If… series. As one fan pointed out:

Marvel took some time to say that Reeves has had a “career resurgence” in recent years, naming John Wick and sharing that it hopes the actor gets “lots of presents.” The even weirder part of all this is that after Marvel UK & Ireland sharedd the happy birthday, they decided to delete it. And it had fans wondering what just happened:

Keanu Reeves seems to be the perfect actor for the MCU and, while there’s been talk over the years, there has yet to be an announcement regarding him having any involvement in the franchise. In the past several years, fans have shared their interest in seeing the actor take on a number of Marvel roles, including Kraven the Hunter, Silver Surfer and even Wolverine. Reeves has even shared his interest in playing the X-Men also known as Logan but decided the possibility has since passed considering Hugh Jackman’s legacy in the role.

Whatever the Marvel post means, it has definitely reminded fans of their prior interest in the actor playing an MCU character. Back in 2019, Marvel President Kevin Feige revealed that he talks to Reeves “for almost every film” the studio makes and is very much trying to figure out “the right way” to bring the actor in:

Given not much has changed between Marvel and Keanu Reeves, it sounds like his involvement in the MCU could be more of a "not if but when" situation if everything goes according to plan. Of course, Reeves is quite busy these days and may continue to be. He is currently filming John Wick: Chapter 4 ahead of its 2022 release and recently reprised his iconic role as Neo for The Matrix Resurrections, which opens later this year. You can check out all of the actor’s upcoming projects here on CinemaBlend. Here's hoping a Marvel role truly does speak to him one of these days.