Top Gun: Maverick Star Miles Teller Posted A Bloody Photo From The Whiplash Set

These days, Miles Teller finds himself starring in massive films like Top Gun: Maverick but, of course, we can't forget that the film that essentially launched his career was 2014’s Whiplash. And Teller seems to still have an appreciate for the movie. To that point, the star, seemingly feeling nostalgic, posted bloody throwback photo from the set on social media.

The actor unveiled the behind-the-scenes photo on Twitter. Miles Teller didn't give an exact reason for his decision to share the photo, but he certainly chose an interesting one. The image shows a bloodied Teller, likely in character as music student Andrew Neiman, and it's honestly the perfect way to encapsulate the tense nature of Damien Chazelle's acclaimed film. Check out the Twitter post down below:

Miles Teller’s image is enough to bring back those stark memories of seeing Andrew practice his drums until his hands were bloody. And of course, who could forget the scene in which Andrew is bloodied and injured in a car crash and still makes his way to a recital. The movie isn't exactly for those who are easily unnerved yet, despite some of the more traumatic moments, it's a still a very good film and can still leave an audience with plenty to discuss afterward.

The importance of Whiplash to Miles Teller's career and even that of veteran actor J.K. Simmons cannot be understated. The musical drama truly managed to make its mark within pop culture through Teller and Simmons’ performances, which included a lot of intense scenes. Of course, there are also a number of memorable quotes throughout the film as well. The movie would ultimately receive multiple Oscar nominations, with Simmons winning for Best Supporting Actor and the film's crew also winning for Best Sound Mixing and Best Film Editing.

In the years since Whiplash, Miles Teller has taken on a few more intense roles. For instance, he previously starred alongside Jonah Hill in the dark crime-comedy War Dogs. He was also faced with a significant physical challenge when he took on the role of boxer Vinny Pazienza in Bleed for This. 2017 drama Only the Brave also put the actor in an intense story, which was directed by his Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski.

Based on the early footage we've seen, it looks like Maverick won’t be antagonizing Miles Teller in Top Gun: Maverick as J.K. Simmons' Fletcher did in Whiplash. IF anything, that should be uncle-type relationship given that Teller is playing the son of Maverick's deceased best friend, Goose. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait until a bit longer to see their on-screen relationship, as it was recently announced that the sequel, and Cruise’s other flick Mission: Impossible 7, were pushed back to 2022. The wait will be hard but, given how much work the actors have put in, it should be worth it.

Miles Teller has sure come a long way from being the gifted (and somewhat tortured) music student from that 2014 movie. The actor is a well-known star now, but the Top Gun is sure to launch him into true blockbuster status. It'll be interesting to see how he handles this new level of fame. And of course, we'll also be keeping an eye out for what he has coming down the pipeline. But when it comes to Top Gun: Maverick, we'll see what happens when it releases on May 27, 2022.

And in the meantime, you can stream Whiplash on Hulu.