Sylvester Stallone's Expendables 4 Has Added An Ocean's Eleven Star

(Image credit: (Warner Bros))

The Expendables are not going into retirement just yet. The action franchise is set to return with The Expendables 4, with Sylvestor Stallone, Dolph Lundgren and Jason Statham getting back in character as their badass veteran mercenaries next month when filming gets underway. Ahead of the actors heading to set, the movie has just added another star into the mix, and this pick is awesome. Andy Garcia was memorably in the fellow ensemble flick Ocean’s Eleven, and now he’s part of the next Expendables movie.

The 65-year-old actor is the latest to join the franchise, and just a couple weeks after a few other new stars were announced to be in The Expendables 4. Andy Garcia is boarding the film just as the production begins production in October, per The Hollywood Reporter. Other new stars in the film are Megan Fox, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Tony Jaa.

Andy Garcia is always a welcome addition in big movies like this, though over the years, he’s taken on a lot of villain roles, and naturally we wonder if it will happen again for The Expendables 4. It’d be much more fun to see the actor next to action heavyweights like Dolph Lundgren and Sylvestor Stallone, but hey, we’ll have to wait and find out what role he’s nabbed.

Andy Garcia has been no stranger to high-profile films as of late. The actor recently finished filming a remake of Father of the Bride, which will see him taking on Steve Martin’s memorable role as the titular dad of one soon-to-be-wed daughter. The comedy will center on a Cuban family and also star Gloria Estefan, Terminator: Dark Fate’s Diego Boneta and Dora the Explorer’s Isabela Merced.

The actor recently worked with Expendables star and producer Jason Statham on Wrath of Man, which came out earlier this year. Andy Garcia also worked with Megan Fox on a yet-to-be-released comedy called Big Gold Brick. With that said, it looks like he will fit right into this cast.

The Expendables 4 is the first franchise entry in seven years, following the 2014 third movie. The Expendables 3 had a crazy stacked cast that included Antonio Banderas, Jet Li, Wesley Snipes, Terry Crews, Kellan Lutz, Glen Powell, Mel Gibson, Harrison Ford and Arnold Schwarzenegger. It’s unclear if this upcoming movie will continue to stack on more big names, but given the franchise’s track record, we’d imagine there’s still more casting news to come.

That said, Sylvester Stallone recently has called the movie an Expendables spinoff rather than a straight sequel, so there might be a new angle to this one. Perhaps this one could be on a smaller scale than the others. Either way, we’ll keep you updated on the Expendables developments here on CinemaBlend.