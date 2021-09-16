Brie Larson Has Abs For Days As Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels Films

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently in full swing, and there are a number of highly anticipated projects currently in the works. This includes Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels, which will serve as Brie Larson’s second starring vehicle. And Larson has abs for days as The Marvels is filming.

Oscar winner Brie Larson made a strong impression as Captain Marvel in the MCU, and fans are eager to see her return to the ultra powerful hero. Larson has been open about her intense fitness regimen, and it looks like those efforts have seriously paid off. As she recently shared on social media,

Holy heroic abdominals. Brie Larson’s months of dedication is shown in this image, where she puts the washboard in washboard abs. We’ll just have to see how this new physicality goes into her performance in The Marvels. The last we saw Carol Danvers she was kicking Thanos' ass and taking down his armada single-handedly. And we still don't really know the true extent of her powers.

The above image comes to us from the personal Instagram of Brie Larson. She used the caption to plug her podcast Learning Lots, with the image revealing just how jacked she’s gotten for The Marvels. Larson has been open about how feeling strong helps her embody Carol Danvers, which makes sense given she’s one of the strongest heroes in the entire MCU.

The contents of The Marvels are largely a mystery, but the limited information about Nia DaCosta’s MCU debut has definitely been getting the fandom hyped. Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel will be paired with two more female heroes, namely WandaVision’s Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel, following her Disney+ series. The movie’s title certainly seems to imply that it’s more of an ensemble project, and it should be interesting to see how this trio of heroes ultimately works together.

Given how much strength training Brie Larson has been doing from her massive home gym, I’m also eager to see how Captain Marvel’s action sequences go down. Perhaps this work has prepared her grueling aspects of the job like fight choreography and wire work. Overall it looks like The Marvels has a lot going for it, and could really broaden the larger MCU.

The Marvels is currently set to arrive in theaters on November 11th, 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.