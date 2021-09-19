The Batman’s Matt Reeves Shares New Look At Robert Pattinson To Celebrate Batman Day

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

2022 is set to grace movie lovers with a number of high-profile films, and one that superhero fans are more than likely pumped for is The Batman. The first trailer for the film, which was released during last year’s DC FanDome, shows that director and co-writer Matt Reeves is aiming to deliver a version of the Dark Knight that fans haven’t seen before. Updates have unfortunately been few and far between since that trailer dropped, unfortunately. But like so many others, Reeves took some time to celebrate Batman Day this weekend and did so by dropping a new look at Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader.

After a lengthy film shoot, The Batman finally wrapped production this past March and is currently in post-production. Matt Reeves, like any filmmaker behind a high-profile blockbuster, has been careful not to share too much with the fans. However, for Batman Day, he took to Twitter to share a photo from the editing room and, on his screen, is another glimpse of the titular hero. Check out the post down below:

The image appears to show Batman as he prepares to launch his grappling hook. While this exact shot is new to the public, the sight of Batman using a grappling hook is not, and it’s honestly a perfect image to reveal on a day that celebrates the storied hero. Aside from the new image, it’s also more than evident that Matt Reeves and his team have been putting in work for the past several months.

As the director mentioned, fans can look forward to new updates on the film in the coming weeks. The film has been touted as one of the major attractions for this year’s DC FanDome. One would assume that this would mean a new trailer is on the way, given that it’s been so long since we last got any new footage. Check out the initial trailer down below:

The Batman has truly been a labor of love from Matt Reeves, Robert Pattinson and their collaborators. The movie originally started production in London in January 2020 before things came to a halt that March due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Filming picked up again that September but immediately halted a few days later after Pattinson tested positive for the virus. Filming would resume later that month but, as Jeffrey Wright recently explained, the filming conditions were much different due to the pandemic.

Though the movie is still months away from release, seeds have already been planted for a larger franchise. Last year, it was reported that Matt Reeves is developing a spinoff TV series centered around the Gotham City Police Department. The show is set to take place prior to the events of the film. And just recently, it was revealed that another spinoff is being developed for the small screen, but this one will focus on Gotham’s criminal underworld, particularly the rise of Colin Farrell’s Penguin. Both shows are set to hit HBO Max, which you can sign up for using this link.

There’s a lot to be excited about when it comes to the world of The Batman. But more immediately, let’s just hope that Matt Reeves’ vision for this first film lives up to the massive expectations set before it.

The Batman is scheduled to open in theaters on March 4, 2022.