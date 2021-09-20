Spider-Man: Far From Home’s Tom Holland Looks Badass In Boxing Training Video

We always see workout footage of actors getting in shape to play superheroes on the big screen. It's a pretty easy way to make the rest of us feel like we're really inadequate. We've seen Brie Larson in full workout mode and Chris Hemsworth lifting some pretty impressive weight, but perhaps because he plays young Peter Parker, I feel like we don't see as much from Tom Holland. But he certainly does put in the work to get in literal fighting shape, as Holland, it seems, has some decent boxing skills.

A video recently went viral from personal trainer Louis Chandler that shows Chandler doing some boxing training with Tom Holland. I'm no boxing expert, but Holland looks to have some pretty solid fundamentals here. Chandler certainly seems to be impressed with Holland's hands. Check out the punches, in the video below.

See more

Tom Holland looks pretty strong here. Certainly he's not trying to hurt anybody but he's hitting those pads with some solid power. The video itself was actually posted back in early July. It's unclear exactly when it was filmed, but assuming it was around that same time this was after Spider-Man: No Way Home would have wrapped production, so he's not specifically getting into Spider-Man shape here. Even the Uncharted movie finished production nearly a year ago.

It could be for another role, or it could just be because boxing is a way that he likes to stay in shape. Even though getting in shape for major action movie roles requires work, doing that work is a lot easier if you're already in decent shape, and so keeping up with a regular workout makes sense. Holland may just prefer boxing training to the various other things that he could do.

Tom Holland has those two big movies on the horizon, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Uncharted, but we don't know what the actor has planned after that. All indications are that his commitments to the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been completed, and Holland himself has indicated he was planning on taking a break now that it's all done, but rumors continue to persist about a future for Spider-Man on the big screen, so it's possible we'll be seeing him in the suit again before too long. Fingers crossed.

And then of course, there's the possibility that the Uncharted movie could also launch its own franchise. There have been four games in the series the film is based on, and while the movie itself isn't specifically based on any of them, there is certainly a franchise expectation with that series. And Nathan Drake will almost certainly be throwing a few punches, so having these boxing skills will come in handy.