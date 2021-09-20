James Gunn’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Script Has Been Given To The Cast, And Karen Gillan Revealed Just How Emotional It Is

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a massive place, but there are a few franchises that have managed to stand out as fan favorites. James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy is certainly in that category, with moviegoers adoring the motley crew of cosmic heroes. Vol. 3’s script was recently given to the cast, and Nebula actress Karen Gillan revealed just how emotional it is.

Karen Gillan’s Nebula has had a fascinating arc in the MCU, going from antagonist to Guardian and Avenger. Fans can’t wait to see where the blue meanie goes in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and it looks like emotions are going to be high. Gillan recently described the feeling of reading the script alongside Mantis actress Pom Klementieff, saying:

We read it in the same room together, and then looked at each other and we were in floods of tears. You’re learning more about existing characters and on a deeper level. I’m really excited at exploring Nebula, post-Thanos.

Well, color me intrigued. While being careful not to actually reveal anything about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, it’s clear that James Gunn is going for the jugular with this third Marvel blockbuster. And considering the upcoming sequel is expected to end the story of the current team, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Karen Gillan’s comments to Yahoo! are sure to thrill Marvel fans out there, and will likely inspire more than one fan theory about Guardians 3. It sounds like James Gunn is really giving each member of the ensemble the chance to take the spotlight, which should definitely be exciting for fans of both Nebula and Mantis.

Once Karen Gillan’s comments started going around, James Gunn couldn't help but join the online discourse. Gunn is known for being active on social media, and so he had an A+ response to Gillan crying alongside Pom Klementieff. He posted,

Now I’m doubly intrigued. It looks like Mantis and Nebula will have some meaty roles in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. While Karen Gillan is ready to explore her signature character now that Thanos is gone for good, Mantis’ story remains a complete mystery. Some fans are also hoping that Rocket gets a love interest, but only time will tell.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently expected to arrive on May 5th, 2023. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.