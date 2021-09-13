James Gunn Shares How Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Is Coming Together, And I Can’t Wait

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is in full swing, both on the small and silver screens. One of the most highly anticipated projects coming down the line is James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which will wrap up the beloved trilogy. Gunn recently shared how the threequel is coming together, and I can’t wait.

After making his DC debut in The Suicide Squad and the Peacemaker series, James Gunn is pivoting back to the MCU for a number of Guardians of the Galaxy projects. Fans are eager to see how Vol. 3 turns out, and which characters make it out alive. Gunn is currently hard at work, revealing how the development stage is coming together with:

Do you hear that sound? It’s Guardians of the Galaxy fans out there collectively losing their minds. With the script for Vol. 3. already written, Gunn has started to storyboard the upcoming threequel. Considering the movie’s delayed journey, this is no doubt a thrilling update.

The above image comes to us from James Gunn’s personal Twitter account. As the caption reads, this stack of storyboards represents just 12 pages of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 script. Smart money says this means that Gunn is going to open the threequel with a bang. After all, it might be the final installment in his Guardians story.

James Gunn has been ruminating on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for a number of years, so he’s no doubt ready to dive into the blockbuster’s visual language. The threequel was originally going to be one of the first installments in Phase Four, before Gunn was temporarily fired by Disney. But in addition to bringing Vol. 3 to life, the filmmaker will also be working on a Guardians Holiday Special and animated Baby Groot shorts.

Storywise, it should be interesting to see where James Gunn takes the motley crew of Marvel heroes in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The group is no doubt trying to find 2014 Gamora, who fled the final battle of Avengers: Endgame after betraying Thanos and helping the Avengers. The Guardians were hit hard by Thanos’ snap, with everyone but Rocket and Nebula turning to dust. Clearly there’s some emotional baggage to sort out.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently expected to arrive in theaters on May 5th, 2023. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.