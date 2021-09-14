Will Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Feature The Suicide Squad Actors? Here’s The Latest From James Gunn

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Filmmaker James Gunn has had a long career as a writer-director, and became a household name thanks to his work on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. He recently pivoted to DC for The Suicide Squad, as well as the Peacemaker spinoff series. Gunn is back to work in the MCU for Guardians 3, but will it feature actors from his R-rated DC flick? Here’s the latest.

The Suicide Squad featured a killer ensemble of actors, most of which didn’t make it out of the runtime alive. And with James Gunn working on a number of Guardians projects for Marvel, fans are wondering if members of Task Force X might pop up. Gunn responded to this question on social media, posting:

Color me intrigued. It looks like James Gunn isn’t ruling out the possibility of The Suicide Squad talent eventually joining the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Considering that actors like Michael Rooker and Sean Gunn already appeared in both, we’ll just have to wait and see which actors from Gunn’s company of collaborators make an appearance in the MCU.

The above post comes to us from James Gunn’s personal Twitter account. The multihyphenate filmmaker is super active on social media, often using it either shut down rumors or peel back the curtain on the creative process. While fielding questions from the fans, eventually the subject of a crossover with The Suicide Squad happening. After all, that cast was pretty stacked with talent.

With both The Suicide Squad’s release and Peacemaker’s photography in the rear view, James Gunn has been shifting his focus back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He recently revealed that storyboarding for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has begun, which is a major step in the development process. The threequel has never felt more real, and fans are eager to see it finally come together.

Of course, Guardians 3 isn’t the only project that James Gunn is working on for his motley crew of heroes. There’s also a Guardians Holiday Special coming down the line, as well as animated shorts starring Baby Groot. As such, there are plenty of opportunities to bring in some talent from The Suicide Squad.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently expected to arrive in theaters on May 5th, 2023. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.