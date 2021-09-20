Wonder Woman Star Gal Gadot Tries On Ben Affleck’s Batman Cowl In Funny Post

Over the weekend, Batman fans far and wide celebrated another Batman Day, which has been an annual tradition since 2014. But it wasn’t just fans who honored DC Comics’ Caped Crusader on his special day, as various celebrities/well-known figures in the entertainment industry also chimed in, including The Batman director Matt Reeves. Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot also joined the fun by sharing a funny video of her trying on Ben Affleck’s Batman cowl.

Having made her Wonder Woman debut in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and re-teamed with Ben Affleck on Justice League (both the theatrical cut and the Snyder Cut), Gal Gadot’s spent a lot of time around the DCEU’s Batman. As such, there came a day when working on one of these movies where she was able to briefly wear on the Dark Knight’s cowl, which you can watch below:

As noted in the Twitter video, the Batman cowl is a bit roomier for Gal Gadot compared to when Ben Affleck had to put it on. It’s unclear whether this opportunity happened on the set of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice or Justice League, but alas, Gadot wearing the Bat-Cowl while still dressed as Wonder Woman doesn’t quite strike fear into the hearts of criminals. Now, if she’d been wearing her own Batsuit, then that might be a different story.

As far as DCEU continuity goes, Batman and Wonder Woman first crossed paths at Lex Luthor’s mansion in their civilian forms, and they’d later team up alongside Superman in their superhero guises to battle Doomsday. Following the Man of Steel’s demise, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince worked together to recruit Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Barry Allen/The Flash and Victor Stone/Cyborg to help them battle Steppenwolf and his invading Parademon army. Once Superman was resurrected and joined the action, the DCEU’s Justice League was officially together.

Unfortunately, given the direction the DCEU is now going, it doesn’t look like we’ll be seeing Ben Affleck’s Batman and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman together again, though we certainly haven’t seen the last of either character. After following along with her in 1984, Gadot’s Diana Prince will return in Wonder Woman 3, and while no plot details have been revealed for the threequel yet, it’s expected to be set in the present day and tie into the Amazons spinoff. As for Affleck’s Bruce Wayne, he’ll return for The Flash, which will also see Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen crossing paths with Michael Keaton’s version of the Gotham City-based vigilante.

But that’s just the tip of the proverbial iceberg when it comes to upcoming Batman-related fun in the movie and TV realm. As mentioned earlier, The Batman is on the way, and it will feature Robert Pattinson playing the eponymous protagonist. There are also plans in motion to expand this particular DC continuity through HBO Max spinoff shows centered on the GCPD and The Penguin, respectively. Meanwhile in the animated realm, a series called Batman: Caped Crusader is in development for HBO Max and Cartoon Network that has been described as a “reimagining of the Batman mythology.”

Those of you eager to see more of Gal Gadot can next watch her alongside Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds in Red Notice, which premieres on Netflix November 12. Once concrete information concerning Wonder Woman 3 starts trickling in, we’ll let you know.