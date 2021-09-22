Angelina Jolie's Legal Team Is Now Targeting Brad Pitt For Using His Celebrity During Divorce Battle

For as long as there have been famous people, there have been celebrity couples. One of the most iconic former pairs is Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie who have been making headlines since first pairing back in 2005. The two are currently in the midst of a long divorce battle, and it seems Jolie’s team is targeting Pitt for using his celebrity during the proceedings.

Despite separating back in 2016, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been in the midst of a long legal battle, with the stakes including, but not limited to, their custody agreement. Said case has consistently made headlines for its twists and turns, the latest being that Jolie’s team is criticizing her ex-husband for allegedly using his fame to sway events in court.

This report comes to us from Page Six, and is sure to turn a few heads. Brad Pitt’s team recently filed a bid hoping to overturn the recent decision to remove the judge who was formerly overseeing the case with Angelina Jolie. According to the legal documents, her team responded to this request with a statement that reads:

This sort of gamesmanship, a last-ditch effort by a celebrity litigant seeking special treatment, is not what this Court’s limited review resources are for. There is nothing to see or review here. There is no issue meeting this Court’s rigorous standards for, or worthy of, review.

Well, there you have it. It’s clear that the ongoing legal battle isn’t slowing down anytime soon, and that both actor’s teams are truly pulling out all the stops. We’ll just have to see how this all shakes down, and how many more twists are coming over the next few months.

Angelina Jolie’s team seemingly got a legal victory when Judge John Ouderkirk was disqualified from the divorce case. That’s exactly the decision that Brad Pitt’s team reportedly tried to overturn, although it’s unclear if they’ll be successful. And with money and custody both on the table, the stakes are extremely high for the former pair.

Of course, Brad Pitt has faced his own set of victories in the ongoing divorce proceedings against Angelina Jolie. Back in June he was awarded joint custody of their children, which Jolie’s team vowed to fight. The entire case has been dizzying as of late, and that's not showing any signs of slowing down soon.

This is on doubt a difficult time for both Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, as it takes time and money to have such a long-standing legal quarrel. Add in co-parenting their children and busy acting schedules, and both A-listers are doing some serious juggling. And they’re not the only former couple with a very public divorce.

