Does Fantastic Beasts 3's Title Mean Bad Things For Newt Scamander? The Internet Has Thoughts

When the Fantastic Beasts movies were announced back in 2013, Harry Potter fans got excited about exploring Newt Scamander, a whimsical Magizoologist who compiled a directory of magical creatures in the Wizarding World through a new set of films. Following The Crimes of Grindelwald, we now have the official title for Fantastic Beasts 3, and it seems to confirm some disheartening theories about the franchise’s direction. Namely that Fantastic Beasts doesn’t look like it really cares about Eddie Redmayne’s Newt anymore.

The next movie is set to be called Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, and it’s expected to hit theaters this April. The logo was revealed for the movie, and it looks like the words “The Secrets of Dumbledore” are about five times bigger than “Fantastic Beasts.” barely legible and backed into the left corner. Check it:

Welp, it might be time to say goodbye to the sweet and wholesome adventures of the lovable Hufflepuff, I guess. Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander is very much in the next film, but as Crimes of Grindelwald suggested, he’ll be a bit on the sidelines. The Harry Potter spinoff will get into some more backstory of Jude Law’s Dumbledore, his convoluted family roots and his opposition with Grindelwald, who will now be played by Mads Mikkelsen instead of Johnny Depp. Fans like myself are bummed at the moment about the lack of Newt going into the third Fantastic Beasts film:

It almost feels as if fans have been guided one way and then forced to look into another direction in terms of this franchise. The first movie was all about Eddie Redmayne’s character and how he travels around to save the precious magical creatures roaming across the world. However, in Crimes of Grindelwald, Newt was pushed off to the side in order to serve a larger plot having to do with the infamous duel between Dumbledore and Grindelwald.

The Crimes of Grindelwald ended with the big reveal that Ezra Miller’s Credence Barebone is actually part of the Dumbledore family, with his real name being Aurelius. While it was alluded that Aurelius is the Hogwarts professor's brother, that hasn't been verified yet, but we’re sure to find out one way or another in a movie called The Secrets of Dumbledore.

It’s been revealed that the premise of the movie will take its characters several years into the future from the Crimes of Grindelwald, take place between Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and Berlin, Germany ,and lead up to the Wizarding World’s involvement in World War II. Dumbledore will apparently be entrusting Newt and his team on a mission that will put them in conflict with Grindelwald’s growing army. Dumbledore will have to step up and take a larger role in the war afoot. Some fans reacted to the synopsis:

I hope we get a Fantastic Beasts film… that's actually fully all about Newt Scamander and the beasts he finds throughout the Wizarding World. -@MichelsTristanThey literally could have just made a dozen movies about Newt Scamander hosting a magical version of Zoboomafoo and no one would have complained. Not one person. -@ahabthepredator

Many fans didn’t ask for much, they just wanted to see a lighthearted franchise starring Eddie Redmayne’s Newt and some fantastic beasts. That’s not happening, folks. It seems like Secrets of Dumbledore will set up a large-scale war that coincides with Nazi times.

RIP. Well, I want to hear from you next. Are you happy with the direction of Fantastic Beasts? After three, there's apparently two other films as well. Vote in our poll below, and you can expect to see The Secrets of Dumbledore in theaters on April 15, 2022.

