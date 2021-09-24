Marvel’s Sebastian Stan Shares A+ Captain America: Civil War Set Video For Anthony Mackie’s Birthday

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been entertaining audiences for over a decade, and the studio is showing no signs of slowing down. While some OG stars like Robert Downey Jr. have left the franchise behind him, actors Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie have become even more essential to the property. And Stan recently shared an A+ Captain America: Civil War video to celebrate Mackie’s birthday.

Anthony Mackie recently turned 43, after starring alongside Sebastian Stan in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Clearly the two have a good relationship, as Stan proved with a fun set video. Check it out for yourself below,

See more

How delightful is that? Despite the grueling nature of action sequences and filming a blockbuster like Captain America: Civil War, clearly the cast and crew were able to have some fun along the way. Let’s break down what we’re being shown here.

The above video originally comes to us from Sebastian Stan’s personal Instagram account. In it we see Anthony Mackie in his full Falcon costume, in the midst of filming the epic airport battle. It looks like he was thoroughly exhausted, and therefore took full advantage of the moving walkway. The cherry on top is that Stan edited Tina Turner’s “Simply The Best” on top of the clip, highlighting the humor in it all.

Marvel fan can re-watch this scene in its full glory on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

In the caption, Sebastian Stan shares love for his Falcon and the Winter Soldier co-star. He also refers to Anthony Mackie as Cap, since Sam Wilson is the new Captain America. Fans can’t wait to see him starring in the next sequel, and hopefully Bucky Barnes will also factor into the story. After all, Stan has appeared in all three of the previous Captain America flicks.

On screen, it’s been fun seeing the evolution of Sam Wison and Bucky Barnes’ friendship. While originally butting heads in projects like Captain America: Civil War, their Disney+ series allowed the two heroes to form a familial relationship. And I can’t wait to see how they continue to change as Phase Four continues-- especially as there’s a new Cap in town.

It’s currently unclear if/when another Avengers movie will come together. But whenever that crossover occurs, it’ll look very different from the ensemble of Infinity War and Endgame. A number of new characters have been introduced, while established ones like Sam Wilson and Wanda Maximoff have gained new power.

The next installment in the MCU is Eternals on November 5th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.