Game Of Thrones’ Kit Harington Explains Eternals Role And What That Could Mean For His Marvel Future

Game of Thrones’ Kit Harington moved on from playing Jon Snow to Dane Whitman. Marvel’s Eternals is set to be one of 2021’s biggest hits, placing Harington in place for a possible MCU future. Unfortunately, not much is known about the GoT alum’s character other than his connection to Sersi. The Eternals star broke down his role in the film and what his future in Marvel might look like.

While Kit Harington’s Dane Whitman is a side character in Eternals, he is a pivotal character in Marvel Comics. Most Marvel fans know Whitman is the Black Knight. So, he may become a bigger part of the MCU later down the road. But even Harington isn’t sure about his prospects. The Eternals star gave some insight into his character and his MCU future.

He's not an Eternal. He's a character who works with the Natural History Museum in London. But he's not an Eternal - that's the main takeaway! I've got no idea whether my character goes on or not. I had read up on who he could be, or might be. So, there's the possibility for a longer trajectory. And hopefully, I think this is the tip of the iceberg for my character. I hope. But I just don't know, you know? I'm as in the dark as anyone else. And I try not to live too far ahead in the future with anything. Even when I was in Game of Thrones, even on the sixth season, I presumed the seventh season wasn't going to happen!

Relating his time on Game of Thrones to his MCU future was a decent comparison. Kit Harington’s response is standard when joining Marvel films. Many MCU stars are never too sure about their future early on especially when their film hasn’t been released. Marvel does treat their talent like being on a television series. Characters tend to disappear for one or two films and reappear in another one. As the GoT alum stated, this might be just the start for him in the MCU. At least, he didn’t place all his eggs in one basket.

Kit Harington went on to spill more about his character to Total Film. The Game of Thrones alum will be romantically linked to Gemma Chan’s Sersi in the Marvel ensemble film. Harington even hinted at a possible love triangle between him, Chan and fellow GoT alum Richard Madden's Ikaris. So, Harington’s Whitman seems to be an integral part of the film’s story.

Hopefully, if the film is a runaway success, Kit Harington will continue to be part of Marvel. Maybe if audiences enjoy Harington as Dane Whitman, they might get a Black Knight solo film or Disney+ limited series. But moviegoers won’t have to wait much longer as Marvel’s Eternals arrives in theaters on Nov. 5.