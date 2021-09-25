No Time To Die’s Daniel Craig Already Knows How He'll Feel When His James Bond Successor Is Named

No Time To Die finally releases on October 8 and will mark Daniel Crag’s final outing as James Bond. From what we've seen so far, it should be quite the send-off for the man who has carried the franchise for the last fifteen years. It's sure to be a bittersweet experience for fans and for Craig himself, as a video even recently showed his last day of filming No Time To Die, during which he gave an emotional speech to the crew. With this, the actor already knows how he’ll feel when his successor is named.

Daniel Craig knows the search is currently on for his replacement. Even though he seems to be at peace with the fact that No Time To Die will cap off his incredible run as Bond, he'll still have some mixed feelings about someone else taking over the role. On The Graham Norton Show, Craig spoke about his eventual replacement, saying:

It’s very emotional. I’m glad I am ending it on my own terms. I’m grateful to the producers for letting me do that. But I sure miss it. I’ll probably be incredibly bitter when the new person takes over.

Of course, Daniel Craig was only being playful when he said that he would be bit bitter when the new 007 is named. Still, who could blame him? After playing James Bond for so long, it's only natural that he'd have an attachment to the character.

It’s crazy to think how different things would be if Daniel Craig did pass on the opportunity to play James Bond in 2006’s Casino Royale. It’s even crazier to think that Daniel Craig wasn’t even considered a leading man when he was first named Bond. But ultimately, he ended up leading one of the most successful franchises in the movie industry and cementing his legacy as one of the best Bonds ever.

No Time To Die has the difficult task of being a proper send-off for Daniel Craig and wrapping up all the loose ends and storylines that have been developed throughout his journey as James Bond. And along the way, director Cary Joji Fukunaga sought to modernize the story for the actor's final 007 outing. This fact should really help to ensure that Craig's bond goes out on a high note.

There's no telling who'll play James Bond next, but there are plenty of actors reportedly in the running. For instance, Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page has addressed how he has dealt with the rumors of being considered for Bond. The odds keep moving as more big names like Tom Hardy keep getting thrown around. At this point, it’s anyone’s guess and, whoever it is, Daniel Craig is sure to share his thoughts on the casting.