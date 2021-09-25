Extraction 2 Trailer Answers Big Question About Chris Hemsworth's Tyler Rake

In early 2020, when we were strapped for big action movies and in lockdown, Extraction was the movie that picked us back up. The Russo Brothers film starring Chris Hemsworth introduced audiences to Tyler Rake, a black market mercenary with a mission to remove a boy from being held hostage by a Bangladesh drug lord. By the end of Extraction however, the movie memorably left us wondering, did Hemsworth’s character die? We finally have an answer.

During Netflix’s TUDUM global fan event, the streaming service showed a first look at Extraction 2 and it picks up right where the first movie left off. At the end of Extraction, Chris Hemsworth’s character fell off a bridge after being shot at. The movie ended with him in the ocean, perhaps falling to his demise. But as this teaser shows, his eyes will open and it looks like he will somehow live to see another day. Rake will live after all!

The Extraction trailer opens with the ending of the movie, once again reliving that fateful moment where Tyler looked like he had met his end. However, now we get to see what happens just moments after his plunge. His eyes flutter open and he is heard taking a breath at the surface. The teaser ends with the hashtag #RakeLives to keep fans warm until Extraction 2 makes its way to Netflix.

Since Extraction was released, it has reportedly become the most watched Netflix film of all time, breaking major records for the studio’s streaming numbers. It had 99 million views clocked as of Netflix’s most recent earnings report, beating out Bird Box, Spencer Confidential, 6 Underground and Murder Mystery among the platform’s top five ever. A sequel was green lit quickly after its release, but the question has always remained: how will the story continue?

Earlier this month, Chris Hemsworth shared a video of himself “gearing up” to make the Extraction sequel. The Thor actor is in incredible shape and will soon start shooting the film in Prague, after the production had initially been set to be made in his home country of Australia. The teaser trailer only says that Extraction 2 is “coming soon” and in this case, that’s not likely until sometime in 2022 at the earliest.

The second Extraction movie is set to be once again directed by Sam Hargrave, who made his feature film debut with the Netflix film. Hargrave was previously on the stunt side of things, even serving as Chris Evans’ stunt double for Captain America in a number of movies. The script was written by Joe Russo, based on his graphic novel with brother Anthony, Ciudad. Although it may be some time until we actually find out how Tyler Rake will continue after coming out alive, this trailer is a great first look at Extraction 2.