Chris Hemsworth Shares Badass (Shirtless) Video Training For Extraction 2

Most would probably agree that Chris Hemsworth is one of the hardest working people in Hollywood. The star continues to rake in massive franchises, which makes for a busy schedule for the Australia native. Earlier this year, the actor was filming Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder in Sydney before production wrapped in June. Now, he's currently prepping hard for Extraction 2, the high-anticipated sequel to the 2020 Netflix film. With this, the actor recently shared a badass (and shirtless) video of his training for the movie.

If you’re going to headline action-heavy blockbusters, then it’s only natural for an actor to ensure their physique is up to the challenge. Chris Hemsworth has more than proven that he’s willing to do what it takes to achieve the necessary physicality for a role. In a recent Instagram post, he shared a video that shows him putting in serious work. While there are no weights involved, the exercises look no less strenuous. Check out the post down below:

I’m honestly exhausted just watching the actor do all of those routines. Still, I have to tip my hat to him for his continued hustle. Some may be tempted to assume that weight training is the sole method by which an actor achieves their fitness goals. But as mentioned in the post, cardio is just as vital during the training process.

However, Chris Hemsworth has still had to hit the weights more than a few times while working on projects this year. Thor: Love and Thunder actually served as a significant physical challenge for him. While the actor has always been one to stay in shape, he got absolutely ripped for the upcoming Marvel movie and has since shared a few training videos. The latest of these clips involved a method known as occlusion training, in which blood flow and oxygen are restricted from certain muscles, causing them to work harder in a shorter period of time. It’s intense, but it results in those Thor arms fans have come to know.

Thor isn’t the only movie that the star has been gearing up for, though. He’s also been prepping for his turn as Hulk Hogan in the upcoming biopic. In doing so, he’s arguably gotten even bigger than he would to play the God of Thunder. Even Hogan himself took notice of his preparation and had to give him props.

When it comes to Extraction 2, production was set to being in Sydney, Australia this month. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie was forced to move to the Czech Republic.

Extraction was a massive success for Netflix when it dropped last year, so you can bet plenty are waiting for the chance to see Chris Hemsworth reprise his role as Tyler Rake once more. And based on these training videos he’s sharing, he’s going to give the production everything he’s got.