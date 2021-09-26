James Gunn, Kevin Smith And More Pay Tribute To Star Wars Legend Mark Hamill On His Birthday

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

There are many beloved stars within Hollywood, and Mark Hamill is absolutely one of them. For decades now, the veteran actor has delighted audiences with his iconic roles, from the heroic Luke Skywalker to the diabolic Joker. This year, Hamill hit a major milestone, as he’s officially reached the age of 70. With this, fans and stars like James Gunn and Kevin Smith took to the web to pay tribute and wish him well.

Mark Hamill has worked with and met quite a few celebrities in his time, so it’s no surprise that so many were eager to reach out and honor him when he turned 70 on Saturday. James Gunn, a lifelong Star Wars fan, took to Twitter to send Hamill a short and sweet message. He also included a nice photo that him alongside the Luke Skywalker actor:

Like James Gunn, Kevin Smith also grew up with George Lucas’ galactic franchise, and he has plenty of memories to go along with his fandom. He shared some of them in the touching post he penned for Mark Hamill’s special day:

As you would expect, the actor also got some love from members of his Star Wars family. One of these franchise alums was Joonas Suotamo, who currently plays the role of Chewbacca. The actor posted an ominous still of Luke Skywalker from The Last Jedi and included sweet caption:

Ming-Na Wen is one of the newer stars to join the franchise, and Luke Skywalker is a particular favorite of hers. Since she joined The Mandalorian, she and Mark Hamill have shared some sweet social media exchanges and, now she’s posted a nice birthday tribute to the former lightsaber wielder. On Twitter, she shared a loving message and some cool photos in his honor:

And of course, Mark Hamill’s DC Animated Universe family also took some time to show him some love. Among them was none other than the Batman to Hamill’s Joker -- Kevin Conroy. In his own post, Conroy shared a loving photo of him and his frequent co-star, which proves that the Clown Prince of Crime can make the Dark Knight smile:

Few actors manage to create such a varied body of work like Mark Hamill has. His art has been a gift to so many over the years and will surely be enjoyed for years to come. His work in the Star Wars films can be streamed on Disney+, which you can sign up for using this link.

But above all, what fans and stars seem to be praising the actor for the most is his kindness and generosity. And that is what makes him a true national treasure. Here’s to many more excellent birthdays for Mark Hamill!