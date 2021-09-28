See A Dapper Daniel Craig, Billie Eilish And More Step Onto The No Time To Die Red Carpet For Splashy 007 Premiere

It’s been a long time coming, longer than many Bond fans expected, but finally we can say the time has come for No Time To Die to reach its excited audience. Ahead of the 007 film hitting UK cinemas and internationally this weekend, and before expanding to the U.S. in early October, Daniel Craig, the cast of the movie and the theme songstress Billie Eilish have arrived at the London premiere for the film.

The red carpet rolled out for the No Time To Die premiere in London’s famous Royal Albert Hall, no less, Tuesday evening. Daniel Craig stepped onto the carpet in a salmon-colored velvet suit and shared why his last outing as 007 was made for the “fans” to the James Bond Twitter account while holding up an umbrella. Check it out:

See more

Daniel Craig was stepping out to celebrate the movie coming to theaters and being seen by its first audience while on the red carpet, but he was really excited for it to reach the people who have truly been counting down the days for it. Like so many 2020 big-budget films, No Time To Die dealt with delay after delay. It was set for an April 2020 date prior to the COVID-19 pandemic shifting a lot of releases around. Here’s what the red carpet looked like:

See more

Also among the attendees were 19-year-old Billie Eilish and her brother and partner in music, Finneas. The pair wrote the theme song for No Time To Die also titled “No Time To Die,” setting a number of records. Eilish is the youngest singer to record a Bond song and the track is the first to be recorded in a bedroom studio like theirs. The Grammy-winning artists showed up in stunning black outfits:

See more

The whole cast was in attendance, including the No Time To Die villain, to be played by Rami Malek, best known for his work on Mr. Robot and as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. Malek shared his excitement to be part of Bond history with the film’s release, calling it a great “honor” to be included.

See more

Another major actor in attendance was Lashana Lynch, who is playing a new agent in No Time To Die. In the movie, took up the mantle of 007 after Daniel Craig’s Bond since leaving active service. She will be a key part of the action and her biggest movie role yet, after notably starring in 2019’s Captain Marvel with Brie Larson. Check out her incredible red carpet look.

See more

Also in attendance was Ana de Armas, set to play a character named Paloma, French actress Léa Seydoux, who plays Madeleine Swann, Eve Moneypenny actress Naomie Harris, the film’s composer HansZimmer, a key No Time To Die co-writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge and director Cary Joji Fukunaga. But the woman that has tied together one Bond to the next is certainly Dame Judi Dench, who also attended the premiere, also donning black as well like Eilish:

See more

We’ll keep you updated as first reactions and reviews come next. No Time To Die comes to international audiences on September 30 and the U.S. on October 8.