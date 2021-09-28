Millie Bobby Brown And Henry Cavill's Enola Holmes 2 Is Bringing Back Another Familiar Face

Almost exactly a year ago, Enola Holmes hit Netflix and dazzled fans of mystery with a fresh twist on the Sherlock Holmes story, with the detective’s younger sister solving a conundrum of her own. Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown starred as Enola, a quirky and clever young girl with an eye for observing, and Justice League’s Henry Cavill played the world’s greatest detective, and a lot of people loved it. The movie is now getting a sequel, and there will, in fact, be a number of welcome familiar faces.

In addition to Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill back as the Holmes siblings, it has also been announced that their mother, Eudoria Holmes will once again be played by Helena Bonham Carter, per Variety. She is the beloved character actress found in films like Sweeney Todd, Les Miserables and the Harry Potter series. Carter played a key role in the first Enola Holmes, and we’re overjoyed she’ll be part of the sequel.

(Image credit: (Netflix))

Enola Holmes was an adaptation of the Nancy Springer-penned young adult books of the same name. The 2020 movie was based on the first book in the series, The Case of the Missing Marquess, which involved young Enola trying to find her missing mother, played by Helena Bonham Carter. There are seven Enola Holmes books thus far, with the next book called The Case of the Left-Handed Lady. Should the sequel go in order, Enola may be hunted down by Sherlock Holmes as she unravels a mystery about an artist named Lady Cecily.

Along with Helena Bonham Carter joining the Enola Holmes 2 cast, Enola’s friend and potential blooming love interest Tewkesbury will return, with Louis Partridge back among the cast. The same creative team is also back, including director Harry Bradbeer and writer Jack Thorne. The sequel is expected to begin production shortly in London.

(Image credit: (Netflix))

Also joining the world of Enola Holmes for the first time is David Thewis, who worked with Helena Bonham Carter on the Harry Potter films when he played Remus Lupin. Dune’s Sharon Duncan-Brewster and newcomers Hannah Dodd, Abbie Hern and Gabriel Tierney are also involved. Adeel Akhtar, who played Inspector Lestrade in Enola Holmes, is also reportedly back for the sequel.

Enola Holmes has become one of the most watched Netflix original movies ever. The streaming platform recently updated its Top 10, and the movie was No.7 in between The Old Guard and Project Power with 77 million households checking it out in its first 28 days of release. At the top of the movie list is Extraction, which is also soon getting a sequel starring Chris Hemsworth once again.

We don’t have a release date for Enola Holmes 2 yet, but it's a good bet it'll arrive in late 2022. If so, Millie Bobby Brown has a huge year ahead of her, with Stranger Things also coming back for Season 4 next year as well. And you can soon catch Henry Cavill in Season 2 of Netflix’s The Witcher, coming December 17.