Netflix New Releases: Malcolm X, Seinfeld, Titanic And Other Movies And TV Shows Streaming October 2021

Though October is typically known for its Halloween delights, that doesn’t mean Netflix is going to shy away from delivering non-spooky entertainment options. Classic movies like James Cameron’s romantic epic Titanic, as well as Spike Lee’s historical drama Malcolm X are all headed to the platform’s digital library in the coming month. Not to mention, the long awaited return of Seinfeld is close at hand as well. If you’re looking for September 2021’s lineup, we’ll provide that link below. Otherwise, it’s time to see what October 2021 will bring to your Netflix queue!

Movies And Shows Premiering on Netflix - Week of October 1

Fresh off of its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival, Jake Gyllenhaal and Antoine Fuqua’s The Guilty finally makes its streaming debut as a Netflix original. And if you’re one of those fans who helped make the Spy Kids series a streaming hit, the original Robert Rodriguez directed trilogy is back again!

A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 10/1/21

Diana: The Musical - NETFLIX SPECIAL - 10/1/21

Forever Rich - NETFLIX FILM - 10/1/21

The Guilty - NETFLIX FILM - 10/1/21

MAID - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/1/21

Paik's Spirit - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/1/21

Scaredy Cats - NETFLIX FAMILY - 10/1/21

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light - NETFLIX ANIME - 10/1/21

Swallow - NETFLIX FILM - 10/1/21

A Knight's Tale - 10/1/21

An Inconvenient Truth - 10/1/21

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1 - 10/1/21

As Good as It Gets - 10/1/21

Awakenings - 10/1/21

B.A.P.S. - 10/1/21

Bad Teacher - 10/1/21

The Cave - 10/1/21

Desperado - 10/1/21

The Devil Inside - 10/1/21

Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood - 10/1/21

Double Team - 10/1/21

The DUFF - 10/1/21

Eagle Eye - 10/1/21

Endless Love - 10/1/21

Ghost - 10/1/21

Gladiator - 10/1/21

Hairspray (2007) - 10/1/21

The Holiday - 10/1/21

Jet Li's Fearless - 10/1/21

The Karate Kid (2010) - 10/1/21

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life - 10/1/21

Léon: The Professional - 10/1/21

Malcolm X - 10/1/21

Observe and Report - 10/1/21

Once Upon a Time in Mexico - 10/1/21

Project X - 10/1/21

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves - 10/1/21

Rumor Has It… - 10/1/21

Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9 - 10/1/21

Serendipity - 10/1/21

Spy Kids - 10/1/21

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams - 10/1/21

Spy Kids 3: Game Over - 10/1/21

Step Brothers - 10/1/21

The Ugly Truth - 10/1/21

Till Death - 10/1/21

Titanic - 10/1/21

Tommy Boy - 10/1/21

Unthinkable - 10/1/21

Waterworld - 10/1/21

Zodiac - 10/1/21

Movies And Shows Premiering on Netflix - Week of October 3

Halloween minded folks are in for a treat, as James Wan’s Insidious: Chapter 2 comes online in the same week as the prosthetic makeup fueled dating show Sexy Beasts. Though don’t forget to catch up on The Blacklist Season 8, as that too is making the rounds.

Scissor Seven: Season 3 - NETFLIX ANIME - 10/3/21

Upcoming Summer - NETFLIX FILM - 10/3/21

On My Block: Season 4 - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/4/21

Escape The Undertaker - NETFLIX FILM - 10/5/21

Bad Sport - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 10/6/21

Baking Impossible - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/6/21

The Blacklist: Season 8 - 10/6/21

Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things - 10/6/21

The Five Juanas - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/6/21

Love Is Blind: Brazil - NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly) - 10/6/21

There's Someone Inside Your House - NETFLIX FILM - 10/6/21

The Billion Dollar Code - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/7/21

Sexy Beasts: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/7/21

The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2 - NETFLIX ANIME - 10/7/21

A Tale Dark & Grimm - NETFLIX FAMILY - 10/8/21

Family Business: Season 3 - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/8/21

Grudge / Kin - NETFLIX FILM - 10/8/21

LOL Surprise: The Movie - 10/8/21

My Brother, My Sister - NETFLIX FILM - 10/8/21

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle - NETFLIX FAMILY - 10/8/21

Pretty Smart - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/8/21

Blue Period - NETFLIX ANIME - 10/9/21

Insidious: Chapter 2 - 10/9/21

Movies And Shows Premiering on Netflix - Week of October 10

While it’s not the long promised sequel, Bright: Samurai Soul is a Netflix anime that tells another tale in the universe of the streaming hit film. Also, third seasons for You and The Movies That Made Us will be available, to respectively creep you out and help you learn.

The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2 - NETFLIX FAMILY - 10/11/21

Going in Style - 10/11/21

The King's Affection - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/11/21

Shameless (U.S.): Season 11 - 10/11/21

Bright: Samurai Soul - NETFLIX ANIME - 10/12/21

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 10/12/21

Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 10/12/21

Mighty Express: Season 5 - NETFLIX FAMILY - 10/12/21

The Movies That Made Us: Season 3 - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 10/12/21

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It - 10/12/21

Smart People - 10/12/21

Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate - NETFLIX FILM - 10/13/21

Hiacynt - NETFLIX FILM - 10/13/21

Love Is Blind: Brazil - NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly) - 10/13/21

Reflection of You - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/13/21

Violet Evergarden the Movie - 10/13/21

Another Life: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/14/21

In the Dark: Season 3 - 10/14/21

One Night in Paris - NETFLIX FILM - 10/14/21

CoComelon: Season 4 - 10/15/21

The Forgotten Battle - NETFLIX FILM - 10/15/21

The Four of Us - NETFLIX FILM - 10/15/21

Karma's World - NETFLIX FAMILY - 10/15/21

Little Things: Season 4 - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/15/21

My Name - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/15/21

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1 - 10/15/21

Sharkdog's Fintastic Halloween - NETFLIX FAMILY - 10/15/21

The Trip - NETFLIX FILM - 10/15/21

You: Season 3 - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/15/21

Misfit: The Series - NETFLIX FAMILY - 10/16/21

Movies And Shows Premiering on Netflix - Week of October 17

Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand returns to Netflix with a new series entitled Sex, Love, and Goop! Meanwhile, the haunted hit Locke & Key moves into Season 2, and the animated limited series Maya and the Three arrives for the whole family to enjoy!

In for a Murder / W jak morderstwo - NETFLIX FILM - 10/19/21

Found - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 10/20/21

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 3 - NETFLIX FAMILY - 10/20/21

Love Is Blind: Brazil - NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly) - 10/20/21

Night Teeth - NETFLIX FILM - 10/20/21

Stuck Together - NETFLIX FILM - 10/20/21

Flip a Coin -ONE OK ROCK Documentary - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 10/21/21

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 6 - NETFLIX FAMILY - 10/21/21

Insiders - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/21/21

Komi Can't Communicate - NETFLIX ANIME - 10/21/21

Life's a Glitch with Julien Bam - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/21/21

Sex, Love & Goop - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/21/21

Adventure Beast - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/22/21

Dynasty: Season 4 - 10/22/21

Inside Job - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/22/21

Little Big Mouth - NETFLIX FILM - 10/22/21

Locke & Key: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/22/21

Maya and the Three - NETFLIX FAMILY - 10/22/21

More than Blue: The Series - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/22/21

Roaring Twenties - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 10/22/21

Movies And Shows Premiering on Netflix - Week of October 24

Army of the Dead fans unite, it’s time to start stealing again with the Dieter-centric prequel heist Army of Thieves! But if you’re into aliens, and only aliens, you’ll be pleased to know that Season 3 of Roswell: New Mexico lands this week.

We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks - 10/24/21

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword - 10/25/21

Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3 - 10/26/21

Sex: Unzipped - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/26/21

Begin Again - 10/27/21

Hypnotic - NETFLIX FILM - 10/27/21

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 - NETFLIX FILM - 10/27/21

Sintonia: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/27/21

Wentworth: Season 8 - 10/27/21

Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 3 - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/28/21

The Motive - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 10/28/21

Army of Thieves - NETFLIX FILM - 10/29/21

Colin in Black & White - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/29/21

Dear Mother - NETFLIX FILM - 10/29/21

Mythomaniac: Season 2 - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/29/21

Roaring Twenties - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (new episodes) - 10/29/21

Thomas and Friends: Season 25 A - 10/29/21

The Time It Takes - NETFLIX SERIES - 10/29/21

Movies And Shows Premiering on Netflix - October TBD

A World Without - NETFLIX FILM

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts - NETFLIX SERIES

Call My Agent: Bollywood - NETFLIX SERIES

Encounters: Season 1

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Inspector Koo - NETFLIX SERIES

The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

As you can see, October 2021 is yet another amazing month to be a Netflix subscriber. Just keep in mind that all titles, even Gladiator and Zodiac, are subject to change and availability. So be sure to keep tabs on this list. That’s all for this month, but come back around this time next month, when we finally reveal what November 2021’s Netflix streaming haul will include!