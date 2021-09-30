Why Daniel Craig Initially Didn't Approve Of Billie Eilish's No Time To Die Song
James Bond songs have always been an important element of the 007 legacy, and No Time To Die is especially important as it is Daniel Craig’s last outing as the suave spy. The song that has been matched with the upcoming movie is also called “No Time To Die,” and it was recorded by 19-year-old sensation Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas. She is the youngest singer to sing an original James Bond song, and the first to be recorded in a bedroom studio. According to the track’s producer, the song wasn’t initially approved by Bond himself.
Stephen Lipson is a UK producer who worked with Billie Eilish and Finneas on “No Time To Die,” and while speaking with Music Week, he shared the process he went through to get Daniel Craig happy with the theme song. In his words:
At a first listen, Daniel Craig wasn’t sold on “No Time To Die,” so Stephen Lipson recalled inviting the actor into his London studio to get a better listen of the song. He continued:
It’s a great story. Daniel Craig may have needed a bit of convincing, and the track itself had a lot of different iterations, but in the end, the work paid off. According to the Grammy-nominated producer, the song took over three months to finish, and soon it will be the title song people hear and remember in association to Daniel Craig’s last time playing 007. It has already won a Grammy for Best Song Written for Visual Media, and it could go to the Oscars next. You can check out Billie Eilish’s latest performance of the song at the Life Is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas last week:
Billie Eilish and Finneas celebrated their song at the London premiere of No Time To Die on Tuesday, which brought them together with the cast of the film, and British royals. No Time To Die has been met with a ton of positive reviews, including CinemaBlend’s own Michael Reyes, who called the film a “perfect ending” to Craig’s legacy in his five-star review.
No Time To Die hits theaters in international markets on September 30 and the U.S. on October 8.
