Alicia Silverstone Talks Clueless, Batman And Robin, Bad Therapy And Life Outside Film

Mention the name “Alicia Silverstone” and a handful of roles likely leap to mind. Cher, naturally, as Clueless helped put Silverstone on the map. But she also played Batgirl during a time when superhero movies were finding their way. She broke onto the scene as The Crush, and even went by “that Aerosmith chick” thanks to gigs in two music videos by the rock and roll icons.