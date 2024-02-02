'And I Just Punched Him' | Director Matthew Vaughn Talks Henry Cavill For Bond, 'Argylle' & More

Powered by RedCircle

Director Matthew Vaughn joins the show to discuss his new film “Argylle,” starring Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Henry Cavill, and John Cena. He gets into his competitive nature with Guy Ritchie, the potential of connecting his filmography under one cinematic universe, Henry Cavill for James Bond and so much more. An incredible guest who made for a fascinating conversation, so enjoy.

Stick around following our interview for our full spoiler-free and spoiler-filled reviews of “Argylle” and the return of the IMDB game.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:06:50 - Matthew Vaughn Interview

00:28:38 - Spoilers! - Matthew Vaughn Interview

00:39:38 - ‘Argylle’ Review (SPOILER-FREE)

00:49:15 - ‘Argylle’ Review (SPOILERS!)

00:59:32 - The IMDB Game: ‘Argylle’

01:29:24 - Outro

