Birds of Prey Director Cathy Yan Talks Margot Robbie, Ewan McGregor And Directing Action

We are days away from this Academy Awards, where the movies we have been speaking about incessantly will finally be rewarded with an Oscar… or not. Could Joker pull of an upset? Will Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman go home empty handed? Can Quentin Tarantino make history? Or will the night belong to 1917?
Unafraid to put up or shut up, the ReelBlend boys made their official Oscars picks on this week’s episode, and came up with a friendly wager that could get painful for the loser. Last year, they bet burgers. Listen to find out what this year’s Oscar bet is going to be all about.
It’s not all about the Oscars this week. Warner Bros. has a huge movie opening in theaters in Cathy Yan’s Birds of Prey, which brings Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn back to the big screen for the first time since Suicide Squad. And Yan was nice enough to join us during the London press day for Birds, discussing her collaboration with Robbie and the joy of bringing a new team of crimefighters to the DC universe.
Give that interview a listen, and then stick around for Jake and Sean’s spoiler-free review of the film.
Timestamps
1:52 - Weekly Poll: Which is Margot Robbie's Best Role?
4:30 - Cathy Yan Interview
30:18 - Final Oscars Predictions & Wager
1:14:02 - Birds of Prey Review
1:18:18 - #Underrated70sBlend
