Birds of Prey Director Cathy Yan Talks Margot Robbie, Ewan McGregor And Directing Action

It’s not all about the Oscars this week. Warner Bros. has a huge movie opening in theaters in Cathy Yan’s Birds of Prey, which brings Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn back to the big screen for the first time since Suicide Squad. And Yan was nice enough to join us during the London press day for Birds, discussing her collaboration with Robbie and the joy of bringing a new team of crimefighters to the DC universe.