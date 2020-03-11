Bloodshot Director Talks Vin Diesel And Competing With Marvel And DC

It’d be impossible to go through an episode without mentioning the Coronavirus, which is making headlines around the globe. Again, the guys tend to keep it focused on how the virus is affecting the entertainment industry. The cancelation of South By Southwest and the potential delays of the openings for movies like Black Widow and F9 are on the minds of co-hosts Kevin McCarthy, Jake Hamilton and Sean O’Connell, and they catch you up on their thoughts in this week’s show.