Christopher Nolan Movies Tier List

It's finally time for us to put together our movie ranking for the filmography of none other than Christopher Nolan. From Following, through his Batman trilogy, and to Oppenheimer, we run down every Christopher Nolan film as we work towards crowning the filmmaker's masterpiece.

Which film do you think is Christopher Nolan's masterpiece? Let us know on social or drop your thoughts in the comments of the YouTube video. We'll be back next week with another exciting episode and interview so stay tuned for more.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:08:55 - Christopher Nolan Tier List

00:12:15 - Nolan Tier List: “Following”

00:15:21 - Nolan Tier List: “Memento”

00:21:41 - Nolan Tier List: “Insomnia”

00:25:18 - Nolan Tier List: “Batman Begins”

00:35:20 - Nolan Tier List: “The Prestige”

00:41:38 - Nolan Tier List: “The Dark Knight”

00:45:24 - Nolan Tier List: “Inception”

00:48:17 - Nolan Tier List: “The Dark Knight Rises”

00:51:43 - Nolan Tier List: “Dunkirk”

00:54:56 - Nolan Tier List: “Interstellar”

00:58:17 - Nolan Tier List: “Tenet”

01:03:14 - Nolan Tier List: “Oppenheimer”

01:03:46 - Christopher Nolan’s Masterpiece

01:15:27 - Outro

