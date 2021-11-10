Composer Hans Zimmer Talks 'Dune,' 'Man of Steel' & More
By Gabriel Kovacs , Sean O'Connell last updated
A true legend joins ReelBlend!
Composer Hans Zimmer joins ReelBlend to chat Dune! We cover topics from across his career including The Lion King, Man of Steel, Interstellar, and more. He talks about breaking the news to Christopher Nolan that he wouldn’t be joining him on Tenet, what it’s like to show a director his music for the first time, and even a few times that didn’t go so well.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.