Composer Hans Zimmer Talks 'Dune,' 'Man of Steel' & More

By , last updated

A true legend joins ReelBlend!

Timothée Chalamet in Dune / Hans Zimmer
(Image credit: Warner Bros. )

Composer Hans Zimmer joins ReelBlend to chat Dune! We cover topics from across his career including The Lion King, Man of Steel, Interstellar, and more. He talks about breaking the news to Christopher Nolan that he wouldn’t be joining him on Tenet, what it’s like to show a director his music for the first time, and even a few times that didn’t go so well.  