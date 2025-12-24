What's Diddy Eating On Christmas Day At His New Prison? Here's What A Rep Revealed

The last few months have been eventful for Sean “Diddy” Combs. Following a weeks-long trial this past summer, 56-year-old Combs was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. By the fall, he was sentended to four years (or 50 months) in prison, and he’s now serving time at FCI Fort Dix. Combs is now on the cusp of his first Christmas at the New Jersey-based penitentiary, and his menu for the holiday has now been revealed.

It’s not uncommon for prisons to switch up the kinds of foods they serve inmates when a holiday rolls around. That also seems to be the case when it comes to FCI Fort Dix as well. A representative for the facility recently shared details on the menu (via Us Weekly ). On Christmas Day, breakfast will consist of bran flakes, whole wheat bread with peanut butter and jelly, a banana and skim milk.

Apparently, lunch will be the most robust meal for this celebrity's holiday, as Diddy and his fellow inmates will have a choice of baked cornish hen or soy chicken along with cornbread dressing, mixed vegetables and mashed potatoes with chicken gravy. Additionally, they’ll receive a choice of fruit or a holiday dessert. When it comes to dinner, two kinds of sandwiches – peanut butter and jelly & deli meat with cheese – will be served, with chips, fruit or a dessert also being offered.

This news comes weeks after the information on the Thanksgiving menu at Fort Dix surfaced online. On that day, the breakfast menu featured the exact same vittles that are set to be dished out on Xmas, with the only difference being that jelly was also offered on Turkey Day. When it came to dinner, prisoners received a turkey roast, with all of the trimmings, as well as corn and mashed potatoes.

More on Diddy (Image credit: FLAGRANT/Jimmy Kimmel Live!) ‘That Was Weird For Me’: The Moment 50 Cent Felt Uncomfortable Being Friends With Diddy

It seems the holiday meals offered at Sean Combs’ current prison are only slightly different from those at his previous facility. From the time he was arrested in September 2024 to earlier this year, Combs was housed at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. At the MDC, Thanksgiving dinner included turkey (or hot and sour tofu), with the sides being mixed vegetables, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and dinner rolls. Assorted holiday pies were also offered for dessert. And, on Christmas Day, lunch consisted of cornish hen, macaroni and cheese, cranberry sauce and rolls, with sandwiches being served at dinner.

Holidays aside, food in general has been a point of conversation when it comes to Diddy’s time behind bars. In October 2024, his lawyers said that the “roughest” part of prison for the “Bad Boy for Life” rapper was the food. Now, at FCI Fort Dix, Diddy is in a position where he can purchase meals like eggplant parmesan, stuffed chicken.

All the while, Combs is also looking to appeal his sentence, and he notched a legal victory on that front back in November. It was at that time that a judge approved a request from the rapper’s legal team to expedite the appeal process. Should everything go through the necessary channels accordingly, the attorneys’ oral arguments could be heard by April 2026. At present, though, Combs is still set to remain in prison until June 2028.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That means that, for the time being, Diddy will continue to spend holidays behind bars. As he does so, he’ll continue to receive the specified foods offered on Christmas and other special occasions.