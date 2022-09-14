Director Zach Cregger Talks 'The Barbarian' Spoilers

Powered by RedCircle

Writer/Director Zach Cregger joins the show for a spoiler-filled chat on his horror flick Barbarian, starring Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, and Justin Long. We discuss the film nearly falling apart just before production began, not having to do much convincing when pitching Justin Long his craziest scenes, the film’s visual influences and so much more. Go see this movie, save yourself from the spoilers, and listen to this illuminating chat.

